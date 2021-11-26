Ephrata Asian Bistro has opened near Ephrata with sushi as well as Chinese and Thai dishes.

The new restaurant at 848 E. Main St., Suite 200, takes a 1,500-square-foot space in Giant-anchored Ephrata Marketplace along Route 322, just west of the Route 222 exit. It’s between Fratelli’s Pizza and Tropical Smoothie in what had previously been a Subway.

Ephrata Asian Bistro features a variety of chicken, beef, seafood and vegetables entrees served over rice. There are also teriyaki dishes as well as cooked and raw sushi. Other options include egg rolls, dumplings and fried rice.

The restaurant has seating inside for around 26. It is owned by Jinhang Jiang, who has worked in the restaurant industry for many years and whose friend, Mei Lin, is the restaurant’s manager. Lin was the owner of New China, a Womelsdorf restaurant that closed in 2020.