A Lancaster city café opened more than a year ago by Farmersville native and former professional bicycle racer Floyd Landis has been relaunched under new owners.

Located at 257 N. Prince St., Endo Café will continue to feature a variety of CBD products alongside coffee drinks and a limited food menu that includes bagels, muffins and breakfast burritos as well as pasties, a British-style filled pastry. A lunch menu is also being developed.

Endo Café is owned Jake and Jamie Stitler. Jake Stitler had previously helped manage some of Landis’ businesses, including the Lancaster café.

Stitler said Endo Café also plans to offer group rides, bike clinics and other bicycling-related events in partnership with Hush Money Bikes, a bike shop that occupies space behind the café.