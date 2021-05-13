A cafe featuring empanadas has opened in downtown Lancaster.

Empanada Gourmet takes a spot at 46 N. Prince St., the former home of Dough & Co., which closed in December. It features a variety of Uruguayan-style savory and sweet empanadas, including vegan, vegetarian and dessert options.

It has seating for about 20 people inside and another 20 people on an outside patio.

Empanada Gourmet is owned by Nury Vargas and Ivanna Arambillete, a mother and daughter who launched their business two years ago by opening a stand at the since-closed Lancaster Marketplace along Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township. They also have a stand at Lancaster Central Market.