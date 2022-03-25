Ellicott & Co., a men’s clothing and goods store in downtown Lancaster, has expanded its retail area.

The store at 45 N. Market Street recently added roughly 500 square feet of new retail space by tearing down some walls. Now with around 2,000-square feet of space, Ellicott & Co. has added more camping and hiking equipment as well as fly fishing gear.

Ellicott & Co. carries only American-made wares, many produced in Lancaster County. The selection includes shirts, neckties, leather goods, backpacks, boots, caps, belts, watches, hand-turned smoking pipes and many other items.

Ellicott & Co. was opened in 2016 by Ryan Martin and Ryan Smoker, who are also owners of Infantree, a Lancaster-based creative agency.