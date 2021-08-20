Good Burrito Co., which has a restaurant in downtown Elizabethtown, will be opening a new location near Mount Joy.

The new restaurant will take a 1,500-square-foot space in Donegal Square, the shopping center near routes 283 and 230 that includes Mick’s All American Pub and Hampton Inn & Suites.

Good Burrito Co. is a Tex-Mex restaurant that opened in 2015 at 17 W. High St. It features a variety of burritos and tacos as well as quesadillas, nachos and salads.

Nick Weaver, an owner of Good Burrito Co., declined to say when he hoped to open, citing the potential for delays in getting the restaurant’s equipment delivered.