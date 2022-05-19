The Taco Bell near Weis Markets at the eastern edge of Elizabethtown will be moving to a spot closer to the center of town.

Taco Bell, currently located at 1551 S. Market St. in Mount Joy Township, will be moving to 825 S. Market St. in Elizabethtown, the former home of Ella’s Place, a family restaurant that closed last month. Ella’s Place had operated since 2012 at the spot which opened as a Hardee’s in 1993 and had also been the home of E-town Diner.

Summerwood Corp., a Conshohocken-based operator of Taco Bell restaurants, bought the former Ella’s Place property in December 2019 for $1.15 million. Summerwood did not renew the restaurant’s lease after it expired at the end of April, according to Kim Sadowski, who owned Ella’s Place with Rebecca Rashid.

Sadowski and Rashid also own Eli’s Place, a similar family restaurant in Leola where Sadowski they may soon expand hours to be open for dinner, Sadowski said.

No one from Summerwood responded to a message left asking when the new Taco Bell might open, but an employee at the Mount Joy Township restaurant said the move will likely happen around August.