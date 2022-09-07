El Toro Barbacoa, a Millersville restaurant that opened just over three years ago, will be closing Saturday, Sept. 17.

In a Facebook post announcing the closure, owners Gabriel Montalvo and Emily Pryzbylkowski cited the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing staffing issues as reasons for the decision to close the Mexican restaurant along Route 999 at 14 Blue Rock Road.

“Despite battling through being a new business and COVID, we are unable to keep up with the demand of the business. We had hoped to become a permanent destination in Millersville. However, as our business grows with more guests, more takeout, and a waiting list of catering events, we have been unable to find a core staff to help us,” the post said.

El Toro Barbacoa features “modern Mexican” fare with a menu that includes tacos and burritos as well as brisket and barbecued pulled pork and chicken.

El Toro Barbacoa replaced The Barn Door, which opened in 1971, and closed in October 2018. That 80-seat restaurant was created in a circa-1868 building that was originally built as a scales house for the Millersville Turnpike.