Featuring Mexican dishes and bakery items, El Milagro has opened in Quarryville, replacing Hecho a Mano.

The new restaurant at 201A State St. has a menu that includes a variety of enchiladas and tacos as well as traditional Mexican bakery bread, cookies and cakes.

El Milagro is owned by Alberto Dominguez and Viviano Cordero, who both have extensive experience in the restaurant business. Dominguez has spent 40-plus years as a baker and Cordero has spent more than 20 years as a food safety expert and consultant.

Hecho a Mano opened in September 2020 in a restaurant space that is also the former home of Village Pizza and Caruso’s.