Cuban food restaurant El Cubano has opened a new restaurant in downtown Lancaster.

The small restaurant at 60 N. Queen St. sells Cuban and a variety of other sandwiches as well as rice and bean dishes, empanadas and soups. There are also coffee drinks, smoothies and some pastries. The restaurant has a couple of seats as well as a window counter.

El Cubano also has a restaurant in Lancaster Township at 33 Ranck Ave., as well as a stand in Lancaster Central Market. El Cubano is owned by Rene Diaz.

On Queen Street, El Cubano occupies the former home of Foltz’s Pretzels, which closed in November. Before that, the spot was home to a variety of other restaurants, including Bruno’s Hoagies, Pantry on Queen and Dunkin’ Donuts.

EL CUBANO Address: 60 N. Queen St. Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Info: 717-945-6784, “El Cubano” on Facebook.