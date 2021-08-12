After operating less than three months, El Cubano has closed its small restaurant in downtown Lancaster.

The restaurant opened in May at 60 N. Queen St., where it sold Cuban and a variety of other sandwiches along with some rice and bean dishes, empanadas and soups.

The restaurant closed because it didn’t have enough employees to work at the location, said Diamela Diaz, daughter of owner Rene Diaz.

El Cubano maintains its restaurant in Lancaster Township at 33 Ranck Ave., as well as its stand in Lancaster Central Market.

In addition to El Cubano, the Queen Street location has been home to several other restaurants in recent years, including Foltz’s Pretzels, Bruno’s Hoagies, Pantry on Queen and Dunkin’ Donuts.