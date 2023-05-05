The Eden Resort Inn & Suites will open Bistro 2two2 on Monday as a replacement for its longtime Garfield’s restaurant, which closed at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

About a week later, the Manheim Township hotel will open a second outdoor pool as part of an expansion of its sprawling outdoor pool area that will result in seating for some 450 guests.

Taken together, the upgrades represent a $2 million-plus investment for the 300-room Eden Resort, which will continue its post-pandemic upgrades with a makeover of its Arthur’s Terrace restaurant that’s expected to debut next summer.

Steve Sikking, the Eden Resort’s managing partner, said the improvements are a response to some fundamental changes in the hospitality industry that has the hotel seeing fewer business travelers and more midweek leisure visitors since the pandemic.

“It’s not the same as it was,” he said. “You’ve got to say, ‘How do we improve what we already have and try to plan for the future?’ ”

Sikking said planning for renovations of the vacant Garfield’s began in earnest a year after the pandemic hit as food service for Eden Resort guests shifted entirely to Arthur’s Terrace because of restrictions on dining, fewer travelers and difficulty finding staff during the summer of 2021.

The extended closure offered a chance to remake Garfield’s into something that could be more appealing for a bar crowd while still being welcoming for families, Sikking said. The results include the installation of a new pizza oven, the relocation of the bar to a spot near the windows, and the creation of an outdoor patio with room for 60. Inside, Bistro 2two2 has seating for around 140.

The menu at Bistro 2two2 will include pizza, small plates and appetizers, burgers and salads.

The expansion of the outdoor pool area represents an enlargement of what has become a key attraction at the hotel at the Oregon Pike exit of Route 30 which debuted in 1972 as Treadway Inn. First opened in 2010, the outdoor pool offers seating for about 300, including chaise lounges two-deep around the entire pool where food and drink service is offered.

“It became so popular with guests that we’ve become overwhelmed,” Sikking said.

The pools themselves are similarly sized, but there’s only room for one row of chaise lounges around the outside of the new pool. In all, there’s seating for around 150 at the new pool, which was built on part of the parking lot.