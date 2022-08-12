Eagle Café has opened in the Buck in East Drumore Township, taking a spot that is the former home of Papa Joe’s Pizza & Pasta.

The new restaurant at 1027 Lancaster Pike is open for breakfast and lunch. The breakfast menu includes pancakes, French toast, omelets and other egg dishes as well as breakfast sandwiches. For lunch, offerings include a variety of burgers, cheesesteaks, sandwiches and salads.

Eagle Café has seating for around 60 as well as space on a covered deck. It is owned by Ozer Isci, a former owner of Chadds Ford Tavern in Delaware County. Isci, who lives in Newark, Delaware, says he plans to move to the area.

Joe Gagliano Sr. opened Papa Joe’s at the spot in 1971. It was operated by his son, Joe Gagliano Jr., until he sold it in 2017 to a new operator, a transaction that included the real estate.

The property just south of the intersection of routes 272 and 372 was sold again in July to the owner of Rosie’s Pizza Restaurant in Providence Township, who is leasing it to Isci.