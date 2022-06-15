Folklore Coffee in Elizabethtown is closed for the summer.

“We know this sounds abrupt, but the timing is right for us to really focus on rebranding, reconstruction, and of course some rest,” a statement by the shop said June 12, the day before it closed. “We are excited for what the Lord is doing and for a new thing this Fall.”

No one responded to a phone or email message left seeking details of the planned changes.

Owned by Ryan Bracken, the shop at 1 N. Market St. originally opened in 2009 on the square in Elizabethtown. The coffee shop property was purchased in March for $600,000 by Bracken and his wife.