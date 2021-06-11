Dutch-Way Farm Market is planning a new grocery store in Ephrata, taking part of a former Kmart that is being redeveloped by Good’s Store for its own new location.

The Ephrata Dutch-Way will be the fourth for the grocery which also has stores in Gap, Schaefferstown and Myerstown. The Dutch-Way store in Gap is next to another Good’s.

The new Dutch-Way at 1127 S. State St. will occupy half of the 94,000-square foot building, making it the same size at the grocery store in Gap. Signs announcing the new grocery store were recently posted at the property.

No one from Dutch-Way responded to requests for comment on the new store, including details about its offerings or when it is expected to open.

Good’s Store, a New Holland-based family-owned general store retailer with four locations, bought the 11.5-acre tract on March 25 for $4.55 million. It says it expects to spend another $3 million on renovations, with an expected opening in early 2022, LNP has previously reported.

Kmart opened its first Lancaster County store in 1970, at Fruitville Pike and West Roseville Road in Manheim Township. Its local presence peaked at six stores in 1992. But fierce competition from other discounters as well as e-commerce merchants led to a bankruptcy filing and several rounds of store closings. The Kmart in Willow Street — the last one in Lancaster County — closed in April.