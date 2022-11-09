A new Dutch-Way Farm Market is now open in Ephrata Borough, taking the spot next to Good’s in a former Kmart.

The new full-service grocery store at 1125 S. State St. occupies half of the 94,000-square-foot former Kmart, which closed in February 2020. Dutch-Way Farm Market is leasing the space from Good’s, a New Holland-based hardware and home décor retailer that bought the building in March 2021 and opened its own new store there in July.

The new Dutch-Way Farm Market features a bakery department with scratch-baked items as well as a meat department where employees cut and grind the meat that’s for sale. There is also a large section stocked with soups, salads and entrees prepared in the store and designed for quick customer meals.

The new grocery store also features a café offering specialty coffee drinks, paninis and soups. The café, expected to open in the coming weeks, will feature indoor seating areas as well as an all-season courtyard with retractable windows.

The store operates with around 120 employees.

Established in 1972, Dutch-Way has one other Lancaster County store that opened in 1983 at 107 Pine Creek Drive in Sadsbury Township. It operates Dutch-Way Hardware, which it acquired in 2012, at the same address. The grocery retailer also has two stores in Lebanon County - one at 649 E. Lincoln Ave. in Jackson Township and one at 2495 Stiegel Pike in Heidelberg Township.

The first Dutch-Way grocery store was opened in Jackson Township by David G. Martin, whose father, David Z. Martin, owned the farm next door. The younger Martin is still a member of Dutch-Way’s ownership group, which includes Jason Bennett and Cliff High along with Cliff, Jordan and Jeff Snader.

What happened to Lancaster County's Kmarts? Six Kmarts operated in Lancaster County beginning in 1970. The following is a list of where those Kmarts were located, when they opened and closed, and what replaced or will replace the former department stores. Manheim Township Location: 1890 Fruitville Pike (Lancaster Town Center, formerly Kmart Plaza).

Opened/closed: 1970-March 2017

What’s there now: At Home, a home goods retailer, opened in May 2018, taking 122,000-square-feet of space. Discount grocery Aldi opened in May 2019, taking 24,000 square feet of space. East Lampeter Township Location: 2090 Lincoln Hwy. E., (East Towne Centre).

Opened/closed: 1977-May 2015

What’s there now: Gabe’s opened in July 2015 in 51,200 square feet of the 90,000-square foot space. In May 2018, A.C. Moore opened in the rest of the space but closed after about two years. Hobby Lobby is now planning a store that would take up the rest of the former Kmart space as well as the adjacent former home of Penn National’s Off-Track Wagering facility. Ephrata Borough Location: 1125 S. State St.

Opened/closed: 1982-February 2020

What’s there now: Half the store is occupied by Good’s, a New Holland-based home goods and hardware retailer that opened there in July. The other half is the new Dutch-Way Farm Market, which opened in early November. West Hempfield Township Location: 3975 Columbia Ave. (Shops at Prospect)

Opened/closed: 1992-summer 2020

What’s there now: U-Haul Moving & Storage has leased the 86,000-square-foot space and will be developing it into storage units which are expected to be ready by spring 2023. Willow Street Location: 2600 Willow Street Pike, (Kendig Square)

Opened/closed: 1992-April 2021

What’s there now: Ocean State Job Lot opened a store in August that occupies half the 88,000-square-foot location. The discount retailer is looking for tenants for the rest of the space. Elizabethtown Location: 1605 Market St., (Market Street Square)

Opened/closed: 1993-December 2019 (Moved from 1278 Market St., where it opened in 1982)

What’s there now: Ocean State Job Lot is planning to open a new store that will use 55,000 square feet of the former 95,000-square-foot store. An opening date has not been announced.