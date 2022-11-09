A new Dutch-Way Farm Market is now open in Ephrata Borough, taking the spot next to Good’s in a former Kmart.
The new full-service grocery store at 1125 S. State St. occupies half of the 94,000-square-foot former Kmart, which closed in February 2020. Dutch-Way Farm Market is leasing the space from Good’s, a New Holland-based hardware and home décor retailer that bought the building in March 2021 and opened its own new store there in July.
The new Dutch-Way Farm Market features a bakery department with scratch-baked items as well as a meat department where employees cut and grind the meat that’s for sale. There is also a large section stocked with soups, salads and entrees prepared in the store and designed for quick customer meals.
The new grocery store also features a café offering specialty coffee drinks, paninis and soups. The café, expected to open in the coming weeks, will feature indoor seating areas as well as an all-season courtyard with retractable windows.
The store operates with around 120 employees.
Established in 1972, Dutch-Way has one other Lancaster County store that opened in 1983 at 107 Pine Creek Drive in Sadsbury Township. It operates Dutch-Way Hardware, which it acquired in 2012, at the same address. The grocery retailer also has two stores in Lebanon County - one at 649 E. Lincoln Ave. in Jackson Township and one at 2495 Stiegel Pike in Heidelberg Township.
The first Dutch-Way grocery store was opened in Jackson Township by David G. Martin, whose father, David Z. Martin, owned the farm next door. The younger Martin is still a member of Dutch-Way’s ownership group, which includes Jason Bennett and Cliff High along with Cliff, Jordan and Jeff Snader.