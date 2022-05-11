Dunkin’ is joining the retail lineup in Ephrata Crossing, the new shopping center near routes 322 and 222 in Ephrata Township.

The donut, coffee and sandwich retailer has signed a lease for a 1,000-square-foot spot where it will build a new restaurant, according to an announcement from Bennett Williams Commercial, which handles leasing for the center.

Dunkin’ will occupy a building with a drive-thru that will be constructed behind Chipotle, next to a planned Popeyes. A Dunkin’ spokesperson did not respond to a question about the timeline for the shop’s opening.

Dunkin’ already has 11 locations in Lancaster County and is also planning a new one near Marietta.