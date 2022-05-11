Dunkin2.jpg

Dunkin' plans to build a new restaurant in the Ephrata Crossing shopping center. 

Dunkin’ is joining the retail lineup in Ephrata Crossing, the new shopping center near routes 322 and 222 in Ephrata Township.

The donut, coffee and sandwich retailer has signed a lease for a 1,000-square-foot spot where it will build a new restaurant, according to an announcement from Bennett Williams Commercial, which handles leasing for the center.

Dunkin’ will occupy a building with a drive-thru that will be constructed behind Chipotle, next to a planned Popeyes. A Dunkin’ spokesperson did not respond to a question about the timeline for the shop’s opening.

Dunkin’ already has 11 locations in Lancaster County and is also planning a new one near Marietta.

