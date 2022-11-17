Dunkin logo.jpg

A new Dunkin' has opened near the Sheetz just outside Marietta. 

 Dunkin'

The franchise owner of several Harrisburg-area Dunkin’ locations has opened a new restaurant near Marietta.

The new Dunkin’ takes a 2,000-square-foot spot in a former bank building at 1154 River Road in East Donegal Township. The building sits at the corner of Ore Mine and River roads, across from Ore Mine Road from Sheetz. The space for the new Dunkin’ was leased to Radna-Krishna Inc.

A franchisee representative was not available to comment on the new location, according to a Dunkin’ spokesperson.

With the East Donegal Township restaurant, Dunkin’, formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts, now has 11 locations in Lancaster County.

New Dunkin' planned for former Elizabethtown bank branch
Dunkin' to take spot in Ephrata Crossing shopping center
Dunkin' moves Centerville Square restaurant to former bank building
Our Town Marietta: ‘Historic small town’ went from industry hub to outdoors haven

Sign up for our newsletter

What to Read Next

Tags