The franchise owner of several Harrisburg-area Dunkin’ locations has opened a new restaurant near Marietta.

The new Dunkin’ takes a 2,000-square-foot spot in a former bank building at 1154 River Road in East Donegal Township. The building sits at the corner of Ore Mine and River roads, across from Ore Mine Road from Sheetz. The space for the new Dunkin’ was leased to Radna-Krishna Inc.

A franchisee representative was not available to comment on the new location, according to a Dunkin’ spokesperson.

With the East Donegal Township restaurant, Dunkin’, formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts, now has 11 locations in Lancaster County.