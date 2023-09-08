Dunkin3.jpg

Dunkin’ has opened in a former bank branch in Elizabethtown.

 Parth Delvadia

A new Dunkin’ has opened in Elizabethtown, taking a spot in a former bank building along South Market Street.

At 820 S. Market St., the donut, coffee and sandwich seller occupies a 2,500-square-foot building that was most recently a Santander Bank branch. The bank’s former drive-thru lanes are now used for food and drink orders.

The franchisees for the Elizabethtown Dunkin’ are Eddie and Parth Delvadia, a father and son who also have Dunkin’ locations in Mount Joy, Harrisburg, Lititz and Enola.

Dunkin’, formerly known as Dunkin’ Donuts, now has 11 locations in Lancaster County. Worldwide, Massachusetts-based Dunkin’ has nearly 13,000 locations in 42 countries.

