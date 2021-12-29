Dunkin’ has moved to a new, larger spot along Centerville Road in East Hempfield Township where it now has a drive-thru.

Dunkin’ is now open at 580 Centerville Road, a former bank building on an outparcel at Centerville Square. Dunkin’ had previously occupied a spot next to Five Guys in the Giant-anchored shopping center.

The new, 1,800-square-foot shop restaurant features the coffee and donut chain’s latest design and décor. It operates with 20 employees.

The new Centerville Square Dunkin’ is still operated by Richard Pergolis, who has two other Dunkin’ franchises in the area.