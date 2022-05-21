A personal training and performance studio is now open near Elizabethtown.

DS Training & Performance operates at 11 Distribution Drive in West Donegal Township, taking a spot near the Nordstrom distribution center. DS Training & Performance is owned by Amanda Hipp, who bought Elizabethtown Fitness and Performance and moved the gym from its former spot behind Weis Markets while changing its name.

DS Training & Performance offers a variety of classes, including muscular endurance, functional fitness, yoga and mobility classes. It will also offer performance training for teams. Hipp, the head coach of the Wildwood Swim team in Elizabethtown, has two strength and conditioning coaches and two CrossFit certified coaches helping her at the new gym.