Three and a half years after debuting in downtown Lancaster, Max’s Eatery has opened a second location in Manheim Township’s Richmond Square.

The new Max & Go at 600 Richmond Drive is a quick-service version of the downtown Lancaster diner and features burgers, wraps, and chicken and waffles, along with soups, salads, Tater Tots and milkshakes. With seating for around 40, Max & Go takes a spot formerly occupied by EAT, a sandwich shop that closed in October 2019.

Majority owners of Max’s Eatery and Max & Go are Connor and Emily Patterson, Doug Bernard and Matt Titter. Connor Patterson said the idea for the new concept came after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to focus on quick service and takeout, a model that worked well downtown and became the basis for the new, quick-service location in Manheim Township.

Patterson said the quick-service concept could become the basis for additional locations.

The original Max’s opened in August 2018 at 38 W. King St., replacing Aussie & the Fox. Max’s Eatery has a lunch counter, brightly colored décor with pink neon lights and a menu that includes burgers, chicken and waffles, macaroni and cheese, Tater Tots and milkshakes. The downtown restaurant serves alcohol, but the new one doesn’t.