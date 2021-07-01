A new Dollar General has opened along Route 441 near Marietta.

The new store at 1256 River Road in East Donegal Township replaces a former location for Swedish Motors, which has its main location in Marietta. Dollar General bought the 2-acre property in September 2020 for $450,000.

Dollar General sells food, housewares, seasonal items, cleaning supplies and clothing as well as health and beauty products.

The 9,100-square-foot East Donegal store, which operates with up to 10 employees, is the Tennessee-based chain’s 19th location in Lancaster County. The chain operates more than 17,000 stores in 46 states.