Dollar General has opened a new restaurant in Mount Joy Township.

The new store at 840 N. Hanover St. takes part of a spot previously occupied by Hoss’s Steak & Sea, a restaurant that closed in June 2020.

Dollar General sells food, housewares, seasonal items, cleaning supplies and clothing as well as health and beauty products. The store also features a variety of fresh produce.

The new store, which operates with up to 10 employees, is the Tennessee-based chain’s 20th location in Lancaster County. The chain operates more than 17,000 stores in 46 states.

Dollar General signed a 10-year lease for for space in the 18,000-square-foot property in Mount Joy Township purchased by a Schuylkill County investor in October 2021 for $1.4 million. The store’s retail area measures 7,500-square feet.