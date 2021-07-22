A father and son are planning to open a new distillery sometime next month near Manheim.

2D Distillery will occupy a former restaurant space at 196 Doe Run Road where it will make whiskey, rum and vodka as well as flavored spirits. The location will also have seating for about 80 people, with food provided by a rotating variety of catering companies or food truck operators.

The distillery is owned by Dennis Ball Jr. and his father, Dennis Ball Sr. The younger Ball was a founding partner of The Renegade Winery, a Stroudsburg-based winery established in 2014 that sold products at some markets in Lancaster County. Ball, who now lives near Manheim, left the winery to start a distillery, partnering with his father whose experience includes developing ice cream flavors for the Publix supermarket company.

2D Distillery will open with seven to 10 of its own products, which will include some flavored whiskies still being developed. The distillery will also sell wine from Saylorsburg-based Blue Ridge Vineyard & Winery and beer from Milford-based Log Tavern Brewing.

The spot at the corner of Doe Run and Penryn roads is the former home of several former restaurants, including Manheim 1 Diner, Corner House Grill, Lintia’s Restaurant & Bakery and Central Grille.