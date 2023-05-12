Delicias Gourmet, a small takeout restaurant featuring Colombian and Dominican dishes, has opened in Lancaster city.

The restaurant, at 243 Green St. across from King Elementary School, offers a rotating menu that includes rice and beans, mofongo (fried mashed plantains), stewed meats and appetizers such as empanadas, Jamaican patties and rellenas de papas (ground beef-stuffed potato balls).

There are also arepas (stuffed savory cornmeal cakes), sancocho (beef stew) and mondongo (vegetable and tripe stew), as well as bendeja paisa, a traditional Colombian dish that includes rice, beans, chorizo, avocado and beef.

Delicias Gourmet is owned by Jose and Antonia Peña. The restaurant replaces El Friquitin de Villalba, a Puerto Rican restaurant whose owner Jose “Ochi” Rodriguez died in June 2022.