Delicias D’Kelly, a restaurant featuring a variety of traditional Latin American fare, has opened in Lancaster city.

The new restaurant at 323 W. Lemon St. has a menu with Central American, Mexican and Latin Caribbean dishes including mofongo (fried mashed plantains), pescado rojo with tostones (red snapper fish with plantains) and pollo con tajadas (spiced fried chicken).

Delicias D’Kelly is owned by Kelly Rodriquez, who previously operated her own catering service and continues to do catering from the restaurant. Rodriguez is an immigrant from Honduras who began making food for her coworkers when she worked at Manheim Auto Auction, a service that eventually led her to start her own catering company.

Rodriguez originally planned to offer Italian dishes along with Latin American cuisine but dropped the Italian dishes before opening the restaurant, a change that will soon be reflected in the restaurant’s logo and signage.

Delicias D’Kelly occupies a spot that has been the home to several restaurants over the years, including Espino’s Pizza, Sapori Café, Pickle Cafe and Dosie Dough. The restaurant has inside seating for around a dozen customers.

Address: 323 W. Lemon St.

Hours: noon-8 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, noon-6 p.m. Sunday.

Info: 717-363-3855, “Delicias D’Kelly” on Facebook.