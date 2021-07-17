Deep Six CBD has opened a new store at Park City where it sells a variety of CBD products.

The store in the Boscov’s wing has edibles, creams and oils as well as CBD-infused brownies, cookies and pet products. It also sells Delta 8 THC, a cannabis extract that can be sold to people without medical marijuana cards. Delta 8 is derived from hemp-derived CBD but can produce a “high” similar to cannabis.

Begun near Philadelphia in 2013, Deep Six CBD has 11 mostly Philadelphia area locations, although it also has stores in Virginia and South Carolina.