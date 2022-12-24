Danny's pizza.jpg

Danny’s has replaced Luciano’s Pizza in the Manor Shopping Center in Lancaster Township. 

 Chad Umble

Danny’s pizza has opened in Lancaster Township, replacing Luciano’s pizza in Manor Shopping Center.

The new pizza shop at 1274 Millersville Pike offers a menu that includes pizza, stromboli and calzones as well as burgers, hoagies and steak sandwiches. Danny’s opened following extensive renovations of the 2,000-square-foot Luciano’s pizza shop, which had been operated since 1993 by Tony Lyristis.

Danny’s is part of a regional pizza shop franchise with more than two dozen locations across the state. The restaurants have different names, although most in Lancaster County are called Parma Pizza.

