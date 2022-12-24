Danny’s pizza has opened in Lancaster Township, replacing Luciano’s pizza in Manor Shopping Center.

The new pizza shop at 1274 Millersville Pike offers a menu that includes pizza, stromboli and calzones as well as burgers, hoagies and steak sandwiches. Danny’s opened following extensive renovations of the 2,000-square-foot Luciano’s pizza shop, which had been operated since 1993 by Tony Lyristis.

Danny’s is part of a regional pizza shop franchise with more than two dozen locations across the state. The restaurants have different names, although most in Lancaster County are called Parma Pizza.