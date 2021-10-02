The owners of the Daily Grind in Quarryville have partnered with another couple to buy the Quarryville Family Restaurant.

Andrew and Jessica Morgan, who opened the Daily Grind in 2014, bought the Quarryville restaurant last month with Eric and Colleen Davis. Colleen Davis is a real estate agent, and her husband is a quality control manager at a foundry.

Quarryville Diner serves traditional diner fare for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Recently featured dinner entrees include chicken and shrimp stir fry, lasagna and hamburger casserole.

Andrew Morgan said they aren’t planning major changes at the restaurant, but may look to add some “new and innovative” specials. He declined to disclose the total sale price, although the new partners bought the real estate for $400,000.

The restaurant at 134 E. State St. has been owned and operated for more than 20 years by Dimitrios and Vivian Petropoulos, who are retiring.