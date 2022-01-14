A restaurant that offers custom-made pizza is slated to open sometime next week in downtown Lancaster.

Located at 35 N. Queen St., Freshzza allows customers to select the crust, sauce, cheese and toppings for a pizza, which is cooked for them in 4½ minutes. The menu also includes calzones and wings as well as salads and desserts.

Based in Tampa, Florida, Freshzza is a new franchise restaurant that is also developing locations in Florida, Louisiana and Texas. The franchisee for the Lancaster city restaurant is Jordan Steffy, the founder of Children Deserve a Chance Foundation, which offers a college preparatory program for middle and high school students.

Steffy said he hopes to open more Freshzza locations, saying he will emphasize the brand’s concept of “enlightened hospitality,” which he said includes offering meaningful employment, having an environmentally friendly restaurant and supporting local charities.

Freshzza is taking the former home of Jimmy John’s, a sandwich shop that closed in December 2020 when the space was offered for lease. At the time, the store’s operators said they were considering whether to reopen, something they did not do.

Freshzza

Address: 35 N. Queen St., Lancaster

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday

Info.: Freshzza.com