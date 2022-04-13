A men’s clothing stylist has opened a studio in downtown Lancaster.

The J. Hilburn studio at 34 N. Queen St. is the new home for owner Lisa Torba to offer custom styling services and made-to-order clothes for customers.

Torba has been a J. Hilburn menswear stylist for six years, offering consultations and fittings from her home or client’s workplaces. Now, she has opened a roughly 1,000-square-foot studio where clients can get measured for custom clothes, discuss style options, and order clothes.

Based in Dallas, Texas, J. Hilburn is a retailer of men’s dress and casual clothing, which it sells through certified stylists such as Torba, who has leased the space in downtown Lancaster. In the studio Torba is working with another J. Hilburn stylist, Sherrie O’Quinn, but says she hopes to add more stylists.

After a free initial consultation to take measurements and discuss style options, customers can select from J. Hilburn’s offerings, which include suits and formal wear as well as casual knit shirts, shorts, jeans and shoes. Stylists help confirm that an item fits property before more of that item is ordered.

The Lancaster studio takes walk-in customers but also offers appointments. It includes two dressing rooms, a small lounge, and areas where customers can see fabric samples and also have a stylist help them mix-and-match clothing features with software.

The J. Hilburn studio replaces Cross Keys Woodworks, which had been a venture of Jerry Keys, who for more than two decades operated Cross Keys Coffee at the spot. Keys, who owned the building, sold it late last year to the owner of Ganse Apothecary.

J. Hilburn Address: 34 N. Queen St. Hours: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday. Other times by appointment. Info.: lisatorba.jhilburn.com, sherrie.oquinn.jhilburn.com