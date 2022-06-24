Curaleaf has opened a new medical marijuana dispensary in Manheim Township, taking a spot in a former Pizza Hut along Manheim Pike.

The Curaleaf location at 1440 Manheim Pike features a variety of cannabis products, including flower, tinctures, vape cartridges, concentrates and capsules. The dispensary sells products to people with qualifying physical or mental health conditions who have been issued a medical marijuana card.

Based in Massachusetts, Curaleaf operates 134 dispensaries and 26 cultivation sites in 22 states. The Manheim Township dispensary is the company’s first dispensary in Lancaster County and its fifth in Pennsylvania. With the opening of Curaleaf, there are six medical marijuana dispensaries in Lancaster County.