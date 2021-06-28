A gym that features classes for people with Parkinson’s disease has opened in the Shops at Rockvale.

CrushPD Fitness takes a roughly 3,500-square foot space next to Pepperidge Farm.

Owner Sue Ludwig formerly held morning classes for people with Parkinson’s at the Emerald Foundation Campus, 2120 Oregon Pike, Lancaster.

Ludwig said the move to her own location offers more room as well as a chance to expand the class offerings beyond boxing. Classes focus on fighting the muscle rigidity that can lead to falls, Ludwig said. General fitness as well as yoga classes are also offered.

Ludwig said she was inspired to start the gym after having several family members with Parkinson’s disease, a brain disorder that leads to shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with walking, balance and coordination.