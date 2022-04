Creekside Fly & Tackle has opened outside Leola with supplies for anglers.

The new shop at 1398 Oregon Road, Suite F, in Manheim Township takes a 400-square-foot spot in a retail building next to Reflections restaurant. It is located near the confluence of Lititz Run and the Conestoga River.

Creekside Fly & Tackle sells fishing flies and tackle as well as rods and reels. It also features the fishing-themed artwork of Braden Story, who owns the shop with his longtime friend Ted Koch.

Creekside Fly & Tackle Address: 1398 Oregon Road, Suite F Hours: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Info.: www.creeksidefly.net, “Creekside Fly & Tackle” on Facebook