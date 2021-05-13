Crate & Barrel has opened a new store at the Shops at Rockvale, the first major store opening at the Route 30 shopping center since it announced plans last year for a major redevelopment that could add housing and office space.

Crate & Barrel, which takes a 30,000-square-foot space behind Cracker Barrel in a part of the East Lampeter Township shopping center that was recently renovated, sells modern and traditional furniture alongside kitchen items, lighting, bedding and home decor items.

The Shops at Rockvale store becomes the third one in Pennsylvania — joining stores in King of Prussia and Pittsburgh — adding to the more than 100 Crate & Barrel stores across the country.

Crate & Barrel’s opening comes as Rockvale is working on a major overhaul of the 65-acre shopping center that was unveiled in 2020 and could add housing and offices to replace vacant stores. Last summer East Lampeter Township officials approved a zoning change needed to create a mixed-use development at Rockvale. A formal plan has not yet been submitted for the redevelopment.

“We continue to make strides in the right direction to redevelop the 65-acre shopping center and restoring it to a well-known destination that will have everything at your fingertips,” said Kristi Burkholder, Rockvale’s general manager.