Crafted From Faith has opened a store in Ephrata where it sells arts and craft supplies and the work of local artisans.

The store occupies a roughly 600-square-foot space behind McDonald’s in the Cloister Shopping center. It sells knitting, painting and drawing supplies and offers crafting kits, among other things. Work on sale from artisans includes jewelry, stained glass and carved wooden décor.

Crafted From Faith is owned by newlyweds Devin and Gretchen Simmons. He continues to work for a local internet marketing company and she is a photographer.