Cottage & Vine, which sells plants and décor, has opened a small retail shop in Manheim.

The roughly 400-square-foot shop at 10 Market Square is also the production area for Katie Gibble, who sells a variety of potted house plants, succulents and accessories while also offering seasonal potting and planting services.

Gibble previously had a space at Prussian Street Arcade in Manheim and still sells plants at Artisan Mill Co., a vendor marketplace east of Lititz. Gibble, who began her business five years ago out of her home just north of Manheim, said she was originally just looking for a workspace out of her home, but decided to add some retail hours because the spot she found seemed conducive to walk-in customers.