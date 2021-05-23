Smucker Village has opened an art gallery at its retail center in Intercourse.

Located at 3526 Old Philadelphia Pike, Corner West Art & Lifestyle Gallery features the work of Lancaster artist Freiman Stoltzfus along with a collection of home furnishings, jewelry, candles and purses, among other things.

The gallery occupies 2,500-square feet of space across two floors of a building adjacent to a former gas station and service center that’s now a retail strip with a coffee shop and furniture store.