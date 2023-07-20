Copper Cup, which has coffee shops in Lancaster and Brickerville, has opened a new location in Mount Joy Borough.

The new Copper Cup occupies a former bank building at 1 W. Main St. that has been renovated into a café with inside seating for 45, a conference room, and a drive-thru.

Copper Cup is owned by Jeremy and Grace Fisher, who bought the former bank building in October for $450,000. The circa-1800 bank building was most recently a branch for Wells Fargo.

Copper Cup features a menu of coffee drinks, smoothies, shakes and teas as well as baked goods, salads and sandwiches.

Copper Cup opened its first shop in Brickerville in 2016 and then in 2017 opened its Lancaster city location at 922 Columbia Ave. All three Copper Cup locations are in former bank buildings that utilize the old bank drive-thru windows to sell drinks and food.