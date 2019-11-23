The upstairs bar at Annie Bailey’s Irish Public House in downtown Lancaster has been remade into Conway Social Club.

Featuring a variety of specialty cocktails, the new lounge also offers select beer and wine as well as some snacks and small plates of food.

To create Conway Social Club, the space was given a complete aesthetic makeover, including new paint, decor, tables, light fixtures and bar stools. The area had previously been available for private events and was used as overflow space for Annie Bailey’s.

With seating for 54, Conway Social Club has its own menu as well as its own dedicated entrance off King Street. To get in, customers knock on the door and -- if there’s room -- are escorted upstairs.

Conway Social Club is a new concept for Annie Bailey’s owners Josh and Jeff Funk. They also have Per Diem restaurant at Hotel Rock Lititz as well as Gravie Kitchen + Commons in the Pod 2 building in Rock Lititz.

Conway Social Club opens at 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday. Last seating is 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and midnight Friday and Saturday.