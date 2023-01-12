The owners of Conrad’s Butcher Shop + Deli are opening a standalone, new location in Millersville at the former home of El Toro Barbacoa.

The new location at 14 Blue Rock Road will carry lunch meat and cheese as well as fresh meat products and grocery staples such as bread, milk, eggs and pasta. It will also have a cafe menu featuring subs and espresso drinks. There will be some seating as well as space on an outside patio.

Conrad’s Butcher Shop + Deli is owned by Andrew and Laura Graver, who operate market stands at Green Dragon Market in Ephrata Township, Root’s Market in East Hempfield Township, York Central Market and New Eastern Market in York County. The couple bought the business about five years ago from the family who started it more than 60 years ago in York County. They hope to open the Millersville location “sometime this spring.”

El Toro Barbacoa, which opened in June 2019, closed this past September. The Mexican restaurant replaced The Barn Door, which opened in 1971 and closed in 2018.

The Gravers bought the property in December, paying $432,500 for the circa-1868 building that was originally built as a scales house for the Millersville Turnpike.

CONRAD'S BUTCHER SHOP + DELI Address: 14 Blue Rock Road, Millersville. Expected opening: Sometime this spring. Info.: conradsdelimeats.com