The owners of Conrad’s Butcher Shop + Deli, who operate in several farmers markets, have opened a standalone store in Millersville.

Located at 14 Blue Rock Road (Route 999), Conrad’s Butcher Shop + Deli features a full deli counter with ham, turkey, cheese and salads as well as Conrad’s jerky and snack sticks. There are also freshly cut butcher meats as well as more than a dozen varieties of sausage. Bread, pastries, ice cream and grocery items such as milk, eggs, pasta and snacks are also featured.

Conrad’s Butcher Shop + Deli is owned by Andrew and Laura Graver, who also operate market stands at Green Dragon Market in Ephrata Township, Root’s Market in East Hempfield Township, York Central Market and New Eastern Market in York County. The couple bought the business about five years ago from the family who started it more than 60 years ago in York County.

Conrad’s Butcher Shop + Deli replaces El Toro Barbacoa, which opened in June 2019 and closed last fall. The Mexican restaurant replaced The Barn Door, which opened in 1971 and closed in 2018. The circa-1868 building that housed the businesses was originally built as a scales house for the Millersville Turnpike.