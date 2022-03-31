A new microbrewery has just opened next to a vendor marketplace east of Lititz.

Compass Mill Tap House takes the spot at 809 Rothsville Road in a building next to Artisan Mill Co., a vendor marketplace that occupies a former mill.

Beer is made on site at Compass Mill Tap House, which opened with five of its own beers on tap, and will eventually expand to 12. It will feature IPAs, pilsners, stouts, porters, and ales, said owner and sole employee Clyde Mackey.

Compass Mill Tap House offers chips and pretzels and may eventually have some charcuterie plates but won’t otherwise have its own food menu, Mackey said. There is seating inside for around 20, as well as room for a couple tables outside.

Mackey said customers will be encouraged to get food from Inna’s Pierogi Shop, which is in the same building and is open Tuesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. When the pierogi shop isn’t open, Mackey said he will try to have some food trucks come in.

Mackey is a retired truck driver and longtime homebrewer who helped open Big Dog Craft Brewing along Manheim Pike in November 2020, but has left that brewpub to start his own brewery

Compass Mill Tap House Address: 809 Rothsville Road, Lititz Hours: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Info.: 717-568-5037, compassmilltaphouse.com, facebook.com/CompassMillTapHouse