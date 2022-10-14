Crocs, a retailer of comfortable shoes, has opened a new store at Tanger Outlets.

The 2,900-square-foot store takes a spot between Eddie Bauer and Sperry stores at the southwest corner of the Route 30 outlet center in East Lampeter Township.

The Crocs store at Tanger Outlets will have the colorful shoe retailer’s latest design which includes an elevated floor plan and prominent display of its “Come As You Are” motto. Crocs carries a variety of molded shoes for men, women and children, including sandals and its classic clog.