Columbia Market House will be the scene of much activity during Memorial Day weekend when it reopens its doors to the public.

The building at 15 S. Third St. in the borough closed in December 2017 to undergo $3.5 million in construction and renovation paid for with a combination of state and local funds.

Now, after what seemed like an eternity, the wait is over and a much-anticipated grand opening for the 152-year-old market house will be held Saturday. Free parking is available in the lot next to market building.

“This market house has a rich history and we are extremely excited to bring it back to its glory, so we have planned an entire weekend of events to celebrate the reopening,” said Kelsey Miller, healthy communities manager at CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health, which manages the market. “And each event is geared to highlight a different aspect of the market.”

Here is what’s happening at the market house beginning Friday.

Taste of the Market

This ticket-only sneak-peek event on Friday is sold out. The event will highlight Gypsy Kitchen at Market, the market house’s anchor restaurant.

“The attendees will be able to move from one food station to another and receive a market-branded bag, mug and some specialty items from each vendor,” Miller said.

The 100-seat restaurant will operate from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays, and 5-9 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays.

“With the restaurant opening five days, it gives people an opportunity to visit the market outside of market days,” Miller said.

Grand opening

The grand opening of the 9,000-square-foot market house on Saturday will highlight 20 vendors offering locally sourced products such as meats, baked goods, produce, juice and fresh flowers. All vendors will be open for business.

“This is very exciting. They did a really good job in getting a good mix of vendors, and I think it will be very successful,” said pastry chef Kaylei Smith, owner of The Golden Whisk.

The Golden Whisk is a small startup that will offer marketgoers an assortment of macaroons, cupcakes, brownies, blondies, homemade pop tarts and cakes.

“We will definitely have some specialty desserts for opening day,” Smith said.

Standholder Nina Cintrón, a Marine Corps veteran turned personal trainer and chef, agrees with Smith and shares the sentiments.

“This market is such a blessing at such a perfect time,” Cintrón said. “The management knew what the community wanted and needed in the market and made it happen. You can just tell they really care about Columbia and the residents,” she said.

Cintrón’s market stand, Fuel Madness, features made-to-order smoothies, bottled cold-pressed juice, salads, snack boxes, prepared meals and more.

Saturday’s grand opening celebration will feature live music all day provided by local musicians Sweet Life Music, Ric A from Sinclair Soul, Matthew Lapp, Edye Sawyer Music, Part Time Manager and Leo DiSanto.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held at noon, followed by a soda toast featuring handcrafted brewed soda selections from one of the market house’s new vendors — Soda Depot.

Family Day

The celebration concludes Sunday with Family Day.

“Sunday will give us a chance to celebrate the community and the reopening of their market building,” Miller said.

There will be family-friendly activities and food trucks offering a selection of flavorful food items and treats, from Cajun dishes and traditional homemade Italian favorites, to ice cream.

The vendors will not be open for business on Sunday; however, guests will have access to the building from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The market house will operate year-round from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. During the summer months, 10 additional outdoor stands will be added along the alleyway between the municipal building and the market house.

“We want people to consider the market their shopping destination, but once its open, we also plan to make it available for rent for private and public events since there’s a large seating area that can accommodate approximately 100 seats. I see it being used for anything you can think of within what’s reasonable,” Miller said.