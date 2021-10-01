The owner of Hinkle’s Restaurant recently purchased Burning Bridge Antiques Market.

Through Murphy Acquisition Group, Columbia developer and real estate investor Don Murphy bought the borough market at 304 W. Walnut St. For $800,000. The sale also includes the adjacent parking lots and a row house at 318 W. Walnut St.

The market, which features 200-plush vendors, will maintain its current operations under manager Cindi Coleman.

Murphy and his wife, Becky, own numerous properties in downtown Columbia and are currently developing a hotel in part of a former chip factory on Second Street. They bought Hinkle’s Restaurant in October 2017 when it was in danger of closing and have since renovated the space, adding Murphy’s Mercantile.

First opened in 2005, Burning Bridge occupies the former 24,000-square-foot CA Herr Hardware building. The antiques market was originated by a partnership of five local developers, including David Doolittle and Bob Herr.