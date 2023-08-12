The owners of Coffee Co. are planning a fifth Lancaster County coffee shop near the new Penn State Health Lancaster Medical Center in East Hempfield Township.

The new Coffee Co. will occupy a 2,600-square-foot building next to Sheetz at 2151 State Road. Like the other Coffee Co. locations, the new coffee shop will feature soups, salads and sandwiches as well as an extensive breakfast menu. The new café will have seating for around 70 and operate with about 30 employees.

Coffee Co. is owned by John and Heidi Smucker, who also have two cafes in Manheim Township as well as ones in East Lampeter Township and New Holland. John Smucker said he expects to open the new café by the end of November.

