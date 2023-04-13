The owners of a Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen franchise restaurant in Manheim Township are making plans to tear down the former Long John Silver’s next door and build an Arby’s.

The new Arby’s would replace the Long John Silver’s at 1403 Manheim Pike that closed in February 2022. The restaurant, which opened in 1977, was the first Lancaster County location for Long John Silver’s, whose early Cape Cod style restaurant buildings were meant to evoke a fishing village.

The Parikh Network, a Harrisburg-based restaurant group that is a Popeyes and Arby’s franchisee, has filed a land development plan with Manheim Township that calls for the demolition of the Long John Silver’s building and the construction of a 2,500-square-foot Arby’s that would include a drive-thru. The plans were reviewed favorably last month by the Lancaster County Planning Commission.

A representative from the Parikh Network did not return phone and email messages left seeking details about the new restaurant, including a possible timeline for its opening.

Parikh Network, which operates nearly 100 Popeyes restaurants, purchased some Arby’s locations in 2016 and signed a development agreement with Arby’s then to develop 50 more. There are currently four Arby’s restaurants in Lancaster County, three of which are operated by the Parikh Network.

Arby’s, which features roast beef sandwiches, was founded in 1964 and has some 3,000 U.S. restaurants. Arby’s is owned by Inspire Brands, whose other restaurants include Dunkin’, Buffalo Wild Wings, Jimmy John’s and Sonic.