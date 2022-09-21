The owners of the Revere Tavern in Leacock Township have announced the closure of the restaurant they have operated since the 1960s.

While banquets will continue for several months, the last day for regular meal service will be October 8 at the tavern whose oldest part dates to 1740.

“For the past 58 years it’s been our honor and privilege to serve so many wonderful customers from both the Lancaster area and visitors to this great county. … It is with a sad, but very grateful heart, that we have decided to close the Historic Revere Tavern restaurant,” read a Facebook post from the Cosgrove family announcing the closure.

The Revere Tavern is part of a complex the Cosgrove family owns along Route 30 that includes a 95-room Best Western Hotel and the 400-plus-seat Magic & Wonder Theater. Both the hotel and theater are staying open.

Revere Tavern was begun by Jim and Kathy Cosgrove and is now operated by their children Jim Jr. and Tina Edgell. The roughly 150-seat restaurant also has a banquet area that can accommodate around 200.

In announcing their decision to close, the Cosgroves cited the ongoing problems finding enough employees, the ending of some federal relief programs for restaurants and the lingering effects of the shutdowns and restrictions that were meant to slow the spread of COVID-19.

“Since the mandated COVID shutdown, however, and with staff shortages still preventing us from reaching full operational capacity, the ongoing costs of operation are just not sustainable,” the post said.

While the family will no longer run the restaurant, Edgell said in an interview with LNP | LancasterOnline Wednesday they would love to find someone else to take it over, suggesting that the space would be ideal for a brewery.

Since they will continue to host banquets and entertain offers from someone to operate the restaurant, Edgell said the family doesn’t have immediate plans to sell the restaurant equipment or its restaurant liquor license.

“It’s going to remain as it is right now,” she said. “We would be open for conversation with anybody. This has been a very painful decision for our family. I’m 58 and our parents have had this place for 58 years. It’s been our entire life.”