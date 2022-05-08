Laura the Cookie Lady, which has bake shops in Ephrata and Lititz, has closed its Lititz shop.

Owner Laura Merkel said the rising costs of some specialty baking ingredients was a factor in her decision, as was the closure of a food delivery service that had served the shop which opened in December 2020 at 26 E. Main St

Merkel features custom decorated sugar cookies from her Ephrata shop at 30 E. Main St., which she opened in 2018. Merkel, who offers baking classes at the shop, won $10,000 on an episode of the Food Network’s “Christmas Cookie Challenge” which aired in December 2019.